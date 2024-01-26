Councillors criticise police response and call for more patrols after burglary at property near Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mick Bagshaw, a former Deputy Mayor of Chesterfield and Staveley Town Council chairman, has criticised the response from Derbyshire Police to a burglary that occurred at an address on Monyash Close, Staveley earlier this month.

Mick said: “I phoned 999 to see if we could get somebody out. By the time I phoned, they had gone, and I asked the operator if it was possible to get some presence up there and get the property secured.

“I was told not to phone 999 for things like that, that I was misusing 999, and to phone 101. I phoned 101 and asked if there was any possibility of the police showing some presence. They’re mostly elderly residents round there, and this place has been burgled.

Mick Bagshaw, leader of the Staveley Matters group, and Cllr Carl Chambers.

“I told them the tenant was still in hospital, and they said they couldn’t do anything until the person was out of hospital. I told them, by the time she comes out of the hospital, there probably won’t be anything of value left in the house.”

After phoning the police, Mick went to speak to the residents of the building with Councillor Carl Chambers, who represents Middlecroft on Staveley Town Council.

Mick said: “In order to try and comfort the residents in the building, I went down in the evening to try and reassure them we were trying to get things done.

“The door had been kicked in and a window at the back had been smashed - the property was obviously insecure.”

Cllr Chambers added that he wanted to see more police officers on patrol in the Staveley area.

“It was absolutely ridiculous with the police. I went after I finished work - they had only secured the door, but they didn’t secure the window. I ended up phoning the police back up to get somebody else to come back and get it sorted - luckily someone came back out later that night to secure it properly.

“I feel really sorry for the tenant - I’m not sure if she’s got anything left in her house. It could’ve been anyone’s mother or grandmother.

“Money needs to be spent getting more bobbies on the beat - whether it’s specials or that sort of thing.”

Mick, who spent several years as a Special Constable around the Chesterfield, Clay Cross and Staveley areas, said: “All we were asking for, is for the property to be secured and for some visibility in the area. I was a special constable in the area for seven years, and they used to send me out even if there was a burglar alarm going off.

“This is absolutely ridiculous. I’m not blaming the operators and the bodies on the ground - I’m blaming the people at the top.

“It’s just not fair on residents having to pay more and more in taxes and get less and less in service.”

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a burglary having taken place at a property in Monyash Close, Staveley on January 14.

“The call came into the force at around noon via a third party. As the report was received after the burglary, officers attended the property later that day. The maintenance company in charge of the property also attended to make the property secure.

“Enquiries have taken place but the investigation has now been closed due to all viable lines of enquiry having been followed. We understand that incidents of this nature are very concerning to residents, however, at this stage there is no evidence to suggest this is part of a series of burglaries in the area.