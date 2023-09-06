Councillor fears planned Derbyshire sports pavilion could become an “anti-social hotspot” unless a custodian is found

Watch more videos on Shots!

NE Derbyshire District Council’s planning committee approved planning permission at a meeting on Tuesday, September 5, for 27 new homes off Oakhill Road, Dronfield, to be built subject to the building of a new sports pavilion securing its management, and the revamp and maintenance of nearby sports fields.

Applicant Rockcliffe Homes Ltd’s proposed development is to be built on a partial brownfield site which includes the demolished site of the former Derbyshire County Council Gladys Buxton Adult Education Centre.

District council planning committee member, Cllr Heather Liggett, told the meeting: “I have been told today that Derbyshire County Council have said they do not want ownership of the sports pavilion. Basically, a sports pavilion is being built with no owners and no one to run it.”

Fields Near Oakhill Road, Dronfield, Courtesy Of Ne Derbyshire District Council

She added: “I can just see the building becoming an anti-social hotspot. At the moment they are putting up a building and there are no teams, no committees and no council and there will basically be a white elephant in a muddy field.”

Concerned resident Paul Ranson also told the meeting the overgrown playing fields are “not fit for purpose” and they need considerable work and a new sports pavilion is only a positive thing if there are improvements elsewhere and safe parking.

He added that he and his wife would never go running on the fields because they are unfit, that no teams have used the fields for many years, and the goal posts are rusted.

Planning agent Tom Breislin, representing the applicants, said the sports pavilion will anchor the housing development in the community and drive sporting activities and talent.

A Proposed Sports Pavilion Sits At The Bottom Of This Oakhill Road Housing Scheme At Dronfield, Courtesy Of Ne Derbyshire District Council

But district councillor and planning committee member, Andrew Cooper, said: “I have some concerns about the new sports pavilion. From what I have heard there are no teams based on that site because the pitches are not of a fit state.”

He told Mr Breislin: “You talked about encouraging sport and talked about talent which I fully endorse but without facilities and the teams there is no future and we have got a building that could become a problem for that area because it needs ownership and it needs some thinking about. We need to be sure about the ownership of the building.”

Mr Breislin said that ownership of the sports pavilion will be secured as a condition of the planning permission for the housing scheme and discussions are underway with Derbyshire County Council to establish who will be responsible for the pavilion’s maintenance.

A district council planning officer also stressed planning permission for the housing development is subject to the terms of an agreement concerning the sports pavilion and its ownership.

Part Of The Proposed Site For A 27 Home Development And A Sports Pavilion Off Oakhill Road, Dronfield

The sports pavilion was included in the housing scheme plans after Sport England had raised concerns about the loss of sporting facilities.

Sport England also consulted with the Football Foundation who raised concerns about the pitches and encouraged the applicant to liaise with the County FA and talk with the site management over the use of the pavilion.

The playing fields appear to be owned by Derbyshire County Council, according to Dronfield Town Council who have also encouraged the county council to maintain the facilities.

Cllr Cooper also raised concerns about the location of the proposed sports pavilion being so close to a nearby car park which used to be tennis courts.

Ne Derbyshire District Cllr Heather Liggett

Derbyshire Constabulary previously stated there is already evidence of anti-social gatherings involving vehicles in the concerned area including the nearby Oakhill GP surgery car park and the police feel this is likely to transfer to the larger sports field car park unless gate restrictions are put in place.

Residents have also raised concerns about the housing development including: the impact on traffic congestion, schools, services, wildlife and residents’ privacy; feared disruption, intrusive new lighting and noise, and the loss of trees and hedges; land stability after nearby mining; and too many dwellings for the location.

Derbyshire County Council’s Highways Authority, Yorkshire Water, and the Coal Authority have raised no objections in principle subject to some conditions and possible work at former, nearby mining entries while Derbyshire Wildlife Trust stated a solution is needed to offset ecological loss.

The planned 149.4 sq metre sports pavilion is to include two sets of changing rooms, an official’s changing room, a toilet and shower, a plant room, a store, an external store and a club room.

Despite concerns, planning agent Tom Breislin, representing the applicants, stated the overall development will meet a need for homes during a “nationwide housing crisis” and a proportion will include affordable properties suitable for rent.