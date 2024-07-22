Council wins order to shut down north Derbyshire drug den property
After months of work with partners including Derbyshire Constabulary, local councillors and residents, the council were successful in their bid to obtain a closure order on no. 78 Hambleton Avenue after owner Karl Hutchinson knowingly let the property to associates who were dealing and storing class A drugs.
Local residents had been fearful of walking down their streets and leaving their homes after witnessing violent scenes at the property, noise nuisance from loud music and shouting and drug users frequenting the house day and night.
The council Community Safety team have been in constant contact with local residents and the Police, building up the evidence needed which culminated in Monday 22 July court decision to grant the closure order the council sought.
This means the property will now be secured in the coming days and the area will be subject to increased local patrols to help reassure residents.
North East Derbyshire District Council Leader, Cllr Nigel Barker said, “It’s just horrendous what these local residents have had to go through over the past few months, witnessing anti social behaviour, being afraid to leave their homes and it is something we as a council will absolutely not stand for.
“Anti-social behaviour and drug misuse will not be tolerated, and I am proud of our fantastic team who have worked incredibly hard to gather evidence, help our residents and obtain the successful closure of the property.”