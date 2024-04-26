Council slaps fly-tipper with fine after they dumped piles of rubbish along Derbyshire country road
North East Derbyshire District Council’s (NEDDC) enforcement team have successfully investigated a fly-tipping near Barlow – with a £300 fixed penalty notice being paid by a Sheffield resident.
Council environmental health officers found evidence linking the illegal waste on Horsleygate Road to an address in Sheffield.
After further investigations, a £400 fixed penalty notice (reduced to £300 if paid within 10 days) was issued to the occupant of the address – which has since been paid.
NEDDC’s cabinet member for the environment, Coun Stephen Pickering, said: “We will not tolerate fly-tipping in our district. Our enforcement teams work hard to ensure any fly-tipped waste is investigated for evidence and we are delighted that this has resulted in the resident having to pay up for what they dumped.
“If you see anyone fly-tipping or come across it in our district, please report it to us via our website so we can help put a stop to this criminal activity.”