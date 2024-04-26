Council slaps fly-tipper with fine after they dumped piles of rubbish along Derbyshire country road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North East Derbyshire District Council’s (NEDDC) enforcement team have successfully investigated a fly-tipping near Barlow – with a £300 fixed penalty notice being paid by a Sheffield resident.

Council environmental health officers found evidence linking the illegal waste on Horsleygate Road to an address in Sheffield.

After further investigations, a £400 fixed penalty notice (reduced to £300 if paid within 10 days) was issued to the occupant of the address – which has since been paid.

This is the rubbish that was dumped near Barlow. Credit: NEDDC

NEDDC’s cabinet member for the environment, Coun Stephen Pickering, said: “We will not tolerate fly-tipping in our district. Our enforcement teams work hard to ensure any fly-tipped waste is investigated for evidence and we are delighted that this has resulted in the resident having to pay up for what they dumped.