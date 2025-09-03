Council issues update on plans to remove St George’s flag near Derbyshire war memorial struck by vandals
A St George’s flag has been painted on a wall at a memorial in Kilburn commemorating those who lost their lives in the Boer War – with the incident taking place between August 24 and 25. Another flag has also been daubed on a mini roundabout in front of the memorial.
Kilburn Parish Council have confirmed that they plan to remove the flag painted on the wall adjacent to the memorial – and said they considered the incident a criminal offence.
A Kilburn Parish Council spokesperson said: “Kilburn Parish Council consider the painting of red lines on the wall adjacent to the war memorial and on the mini roundabout on Bywell Lane/Church St to be vandalism and a criminal offence – and as such has been reported to the police. However, it is unlikely that the person perpetrating this offence will be caught.
“The Council intends to remove the paint from the wall adjacent to the war memorial as soon as possible. However, the paint on the mini island is a highways issue.
“We understand that Derbyshire County Council do not intend to remove it as they would need to set up a traffic management system to enable work to be undertaken in that area – and also that any substance used to remove the paint would also remove the white paint used to identify the mini island. It is hoped that weather conditions would remove the red paint in due course.”
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson added: “Red crosses were painted on the wall behind the war memorial and a mini roundabout in Church Street, sometime between August 24 and August 25.
“Investigations into the incident are ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, as well as anyone who may have any information.”
If you can help with the police investigation, contact the force quoting reference number 25000501490.
