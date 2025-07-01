Council issues update on illegal traveller encampment that caused disruption for school in Derbyshire town

An update has been issued on an illegal traveller encampment that has caused disruption for a Derbyshire school.

Old Bolsover Town Council (OBTC) have confirmed today (Tuesday, July 1) that an illegal traveller encampment on Welbeck Road, Bolsover has moved on.

A council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the unauthorised encampment on Welbeck Road has now vacated the site voluntarily.

“A site inspection has been carried out to confirm departure. Arrangements are being made to clear any remaining waste and assess the site for any required repairs or preventative measures.”

OBTC had been in direct contact with Bolsover Infant & Nursery School and Welbeck Road Health Centre while the encampment was in place, with access to the school field being restricted following a risk assessment.

The Welbeck Road illegal encampment was the second to have been established in Bolsover since June 25, after civil enforcement action was carried out to remove a group that had arrived at Dykes Field last week.