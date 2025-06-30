A second illegal traveller encampment has sprung up in a Derbyshire town after a group were moved from a previous site – causing disruption for a nearby school.

A new illegal encampment has been established at a site on Welbeck Road in Bolsover – after civil enforcement action was carried out to remove a group that had arrived at Dykes Field last week.

An Old Bolsover Town Council (OBTC) spokesperson said: “OBTC is aware of the ongoing unauthorised encampment currently situated on Welbeck Road. We have been in contact with Derbyshire Police and key partner agencies today to request support and share relevant information regarding the current situation.

“We have formally requested that the police consider using their powers under Section 61 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994. The Town Council has already incurred significant costs dealing with the original encampment and is limited in the powers it holds to prevent relocation.

This photos shows the encampment off Welbeck Road in Bolsover.

“Local police have completed an initial site assessment and advised that, at present, the threshold for using enforcement powers under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act has not been met. The situation remains under review and officers will continue to monitor the site. In the event the level of damage or disruption increases, the police may reconsider and take further action.”

The council also addressed concerns raised by residents around the encampment’s position near Bolsover Infant & Nursery School and the Welbeck Road Health Centre.

Their spokesperson added: “We fully understand concerns raised by members of the community, particularly around the proximity of the encampment to the school and health centre.

“We have been in direct contact with Bolsover Infant & Nursery School and Welbeck Road Health Centre to ensure they are informed and supported. We share concerns over the disruption to normal school activity and are liaising with those responsible to support safeguarding measures.

“The Town Council legal powers to remove encampments or enforce health and safety measures on such sites are limited. However, we are working closely with Derbyshire Constabulary, Bolsover District Council and other partners, who do hold relevant powers to take enforcement action where appropriate.

“The Council’s decision not to pursue forced removal at this time is based upon the risks of attempting to move the group causing further displacement back to previously affected sites, undoing previous work and public investment.

“We are actively pushing for a resolution that balances community safety and long-term prevention, within legal boundaries and we will continue to update residents.”