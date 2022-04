Connor Joseph McCarthy left the open HMP Sudbury, in the Derbyshire Dales, on Tuesday, February 22.

Derbyshire Constabulary had warned the public not the approach the 26-year-old as they launched an appeal to find him.

But, the force confirmed yesterday (Wednesday, April 27) that McCarthy has been located by officers from the Metropolitan Police.

He is serving time after being convicted at Kingston upon Thames Crown Court, South West London, in 2020.