Conman who scammed victims by pretending to be a police officer is jailed

A conman who tricked victims into handing over large sums of cash, claiming he was a police officer, has been jailed,

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavin Butters, 27, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to crimes against nine victims across the country – including in Derbyshire. He was jailed for 33 months and given a 10 year restraining order.

Butters has pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud by false representation and impersonating a police officer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation on 11 February 2025 for four victims. The initial Merseyside led investigation was across three force areas and involved four victims from Merseyside, Derbyshire, Thames Valley and Lancashire

Butters pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud by false representation and impersonating a police officer

After Merseyside Police charged and remanded Butters for trail this enabled Cheshire and Greater Manchester Police to progress outstanding offences which are also part of today’s sentencing. These offences were against five victims from Humberside, South Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and Cheshire.

Detective Inspector Paul Gillies said: “This is a devastating crime as people have been tricked into thinking they can trust a policeman who has deliberately set about defrauding and conning them.

“We know there was a string of victims who had the courage to come forward and stop Butters. However, there may be others who have been targeted and feel like they cannot come forward for reasons of confusion, embarrassment or shame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Butters courier fraud was extremely convincing as he sounded genuine and span a complex web of lies designed to trick the victims into withdrawing and handing over large quantities of cash.

“It is timely to re-issue advice to people who may receive fraudulent phone calls and could be vulnerable to these despicable methods of deception. There are ways to prevent it from happening to you and way to report your suspicions to police. Please share this far and wide, especially with friends, family and neighbours who are elderly or otherwise vulnerable.”

• Be suspicious/vigilant if you get a call from anyone saying your bank card has been cloned or money stolen from your account

• Always ask who the caller is, get full name, rank, collar number (this is unique to every real police officer), their police station and a crime reference or incident log number

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Then, end the call by hanging up and from a different phone, call 101, ask for the police and tell our call handler what has happened and ask them to verify what you’ve been told If the information doesn’t check out our control room will advise you what to do next, which will include:

• Alerting a trusted relative, neighbour or friend to what has happened

• Not giving out any personal or banking details to anyone who calls you back (including our control room)

• Not doing anything like withdrawing large amounts of money to give to anyone claiming to be from the police, or letting anyone like this into your home If you suspect you have been the victim of fraud, visit Action Fraud for advice and report it at www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040. Victims of fraud can obtain support from Victim Care Merseyside by calling Freephone 0808 175 3080 on weekdays between 8am and 6pm or request support online at www.victimcaremerseyside.org at any time. If you have information about those committing fraud offences, you can pass information via Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: crimestoppers-uk.org.