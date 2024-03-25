Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application for Farm Lane in Hardstoft, Ault Hucknall, was submitted to Bolsover District Council. If approved the work will see 10 trees pruned and a further two felled.

In the email sent to the council Jane Moore, a surveyor for Ground Control, a subcontractor to National Grid, explained the works are necessary to manage the vegetation around National Grid distribution power lines.

She said: “A survey has been performed of the above named circuit, and there is a low voltage power line along the boundary of the Hardstoft conservation area, which requires vegetation works to ensure clearance around the conductors and network.

“The trees in the marked area are to the side and under the overhead power lines and are too close to these lines. They could cause the power to fail unless the clearance of these trees to the overhead power lines is increased.”

It has been proposed that work is carried out on April 22, due to a National Grid shutdown, which is scheduled for that date.

But after the site notice was put up earlier this month, Ault Hucknall Parish Council has expressed concerns over the potential impact on wildlife in the area – particularly on birds and bats nesting in the trees.

The council’s statement reads: “The Parish Council are concerned that the above proposal could potentially impact upon roosting bats and or nesting birds, resulting in a breach of wildlife legislation and would not be compliant with Policy SC10: Trees, Woodland and Hedgerows of the Local Plan[1] in relation Biodiversity Net Gain.

“The proposed tree works are not supported by a Preliminary Bat Assessment. Bat roosts in trees are extremely important and are used by many different bat species across the year for different roosts.

"In order for the LPA to ensure that these protected species have been a material consideration in the granting of the planning permission and for the applicant to ensure they are no breach wildlife legislation in relation to bats further information is required to be submitted with this application.

“In addition, as works are proposed to commence in April, in the bird nesting season (which runs from March to September) a condition will need to be applied that a nesting bird check must be undertaken by a suitability qualified ecologist prior to the works.

“Additionally, as tree removal is proposed in order to ensure the proposals meet the Biodiversity Net Gain requirements and comply with Policy SC9: Biodiversity and Geodiversity of the Local Plan[2] and Policy SC10: Trees, Woodland and Hedgerows of the Local Plan[3], a scheme of replacement tree planting must be provided.”