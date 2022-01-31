Concerns grow for missing Derbyshire teenager last seen almost a week ago

Thapelo Swain was last seen at his home in Meadow Court, Kilburn, at 7am on Wednesday, January 26.

The 16-year-old is described as black, with short black hair and was wearing a black Adidas coat when last seen.

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 quoting reference number 18 of January 27.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing teenager Thapelo Swain