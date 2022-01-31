Concerns grow for missing Derbyshire teenager last seen almost a week ago

Police say they are growing concerned for a Derbyshire teenager who went missing almost a week ago.

By Alana Roberts
Monday, 31st January 2022, 8:25 am

Thapelo Swain was last seen at his home in Meadow Court, Kilburn, at 7am on Wednesday, January 26.

The 16-year-old is described as black, with short black hair and was wearing a black Adidas coat when last seen.

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 quoting reference number 18 of January 27.

Missing teenager Thapelo Swain

Alternatively, contact the force on Facebook, Twitter, or complete an online contact form here.