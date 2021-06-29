Concerns for safety of missing man with links to Derbyshire

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for help to find Rhys Rooney who is believed to have links to Derbyshire as well as areas in Lincoln, Newark and Nottingham.

The 27-year-old was reported missing yesterday (June 28), having last been seen in Fiskerton.

Missing man Rhys Rooney