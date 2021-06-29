Concerns for safety of missing man with links to Derbyshire
Police are concerned for the safety of a missing man who has links to Derbyshire.
Officers from Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for help to find Rhys Rooney who is believed to have links to Derbyshire as well as areas in Lincoln, Newark and Nottingham.
The 27-year-old was reported missing yesterday (June 28), having last been seen in Fiskerton.
If you have seen Rhys or know where he might be, call police on 101 quoting incident number 856 of Monday, June 28.