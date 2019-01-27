Concerns for missing 22-year-old Killamarsh man

Officers are concerned for the safety of a missing 22-year-old Killamarsh.

Officers are concerned for the safety of Danny Bushill, 22, who was last seen at 3.15pm yesterday afternoon (Saturday, January 26) in Sheffield Road.

DannyBushill

Danny Bushill is described as white, 6ft tall and of slim build. He has short brown hair.

When last seen at 3.15pm yesterday afternoon (Saturday, January 26) in Sheffield Road, Danny was wearing a white t-shirt, tracksuit bottoms and no shoes.

He is understood to have been heading in the direction of Rother Valley Country Park.

Danny is thought to have links to the Eckington area.

A police spokesman said: "If you see Danny, please do not approach him, instead get in contact with us using one of the following methods.

"We’d like to hear from anyone with any information, or who may know of Danny’s whereabouts, please quote reference number 697 of January 26."

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.