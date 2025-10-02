Police investigating the incident are appealing for the public’s help.

Derbyshire police received a report that a number of dead ducks were seen in a field in Shirebrook on the evening of Tuesday, September 30.

Officers have now launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing for the public’s help to assist officers with their enquiries.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: “We are reaching out to the community regarding a concerning incident reported involving several deceased wild mallard ducks found in a field near Meadow Lane, Shirebrook.

“Our officers have since confirmed the presence of more than 15 dead ducks in that area.

“If you have any information relating to this incident, we urge you to come forward and quote crime reference 25000576198, as this is being treated as a wildlife crime that we are actively investigating.”