Community team fundraise for radios to help tackle rising crime against shop owners in Staveley town centre – including assaults on staff
Councillor Dean Rhodes, who represents Inkersall Green on Staveley Town Council, said that a number of incidents have occurred at businesses in Staveley town centre in recent weeks.
He highlighted a number of instances in which shops had been targeted by offenders. Among these incidents, a shop worker was assaulted at a store on Market Place on September 30.
While in Staveley last week to interview Coun Rhodes, our reporter Tom saw this unfold with his own eyes – as Coun Rhodes was forced to run to help deal with another incident at a Market Place business.
He said: “With the lack of police presence in the area, even though that police know this is occurring – even as far as common assault on staff – people should be able to go to work and remain safe.”
The Staveley Improvement Organisation Team (SPOT) – of which Coun Rhodes is a member – has decided to take action – raising funds to provide town centre businesses with radios.
Coun Rhodes said: “The idea behind the fundraising and SPOT providing the shortfall is that the shop owners can alert each other instantly to any issues in the town centre, and can provide a location to the police. They can also be there as witnesses should common assault occur again.”