News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found

Community team fundraise for radios to help tackle rising crime against shop owners in Staveley town centre – including assaults on staff

A spike in crime impacting businesses in Staveley town centre has led a community team to raise funds for radios to help keep staff safe.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Councillor Dean Rhodes, who represents Inkersall Green on Staveley Town Council, said that a number of incidents have occurred at businesses in Staveley town centre in recent weeks.

He highlighted a number of instances in which shops had been targeted by offenders. Among these incidents, a shop worker was assaulted at a store on Market Place on September 30.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While in Staveley last week to interview Coun Rhodes, our reporter Tom saw this unfold with his own eyes – as Coun Rhodes was forced to run to help deal with another incident at a Market Place business.

Pictured are Maria Martin and her daughter Isabella, Coun Dean Rhodes, Nicola from Chesterfield Customs, Alison from Mastin Moor, Kirsty Maycock from Peak Pharmacy, Paula Smith from Hair with Attitude and Grace from the Factory Shop.Pictured are Maria Martin and her daughter Isabella, Coun Dean Rhodes, Nicola from Chesterfield Customs, Alison from Mastin Moor, Kirsty Maycock from Peak Pharmacy, Paula Smith from Hair with Attitude and Grace from the Factory Shop.
Pictured are Maria Martin and her daughter Isabella, Coun Dean Rhodes, Nicola from Chesterfield Customs, Alison from Mastin Moor, Kirsty Maycock from Peak Pharmacy, Paula Smith from Hair with Attitude and Grace from the Factory Shop.
Most Popular

He said: “With the lack of police presence in the area, even though that police know this is occurring – even as far as common assault on staff – people should be able to go to work and remain safe.”

The Staveley Improvement Organisation Team (SPOT) – of which Coun Rhodes is a member – has decided to take action – raising funds to provide town centre businesses with radios.

READ THIS: Council affordable homes plan for village under multi-million-pound Derbyshire housing scheme

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Rhodes said: “The idea behind the fundraising and SPOT providing the shortfall is that the shop owners can alert each other instantly to any issues in the town centre, and can provide a location to the police. They can also be there as witnesses should common assault occur again.”