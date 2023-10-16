Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillor Dean Rhodes, who represents Inkersall Green on Staveley Town Council, said that a number of incidents have occurred at businesses in Staveley town centre in recent weeks.

He highlighted a number of instances in which shops had been targeted by offenders. Among these incidents, a shop worker was assaulted at a store on Market Place on September 30.

While in Staveley last week to interview Coun Rhodes, our reporter Tom saw this unfold with his own eyes – as Coun Rhodes was forced to run to help deal with another incident at a Market Place business.

Pictured are Maria Martin and her daughter Isabella, Coun Dean Rhodes, Nicola from Chesterfield Customs, Alison from Mastin Moor, Kirsty Maycock from Peak Pharmacy, Paula Smith from Hair with Attitude and Grace from the Factory Shop.

He said: “With the lack of police presence in the area, even though that police know this is occurring – even as far as common assault on staff – people should be able to go to work and remain safe.”

The Staveley Improvement Organisation Team (SPOT) – of which Coun Rhodes is a member – has decided to take action – raising funds to provide town centre businesses with radios.

