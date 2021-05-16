Collision closed main road near Glossop as air ambulance called
A ‘serious collision’ closed a Derbyshire road for more than three hours and an air ambulance was called.
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 11:31 am
Updated
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 11:44 am
Two vehicles were involved in the incident on Glossop Road, Charlesworth just before 4pm, on Saturday, May 15.
Emergency crews including an air ambulance, Derbyshire Dales Response Unit, High Peak Response Unit and Derbyshire Road Policing Unit attended the scene. The road stayed closed until around 8.30pm.
The Derbyshire Dales Response Unit, which had warned motorists of the “serious collision,” Tweeted "the road is now fully re-open following an investigation.”