Closure Order against Buxton house following drug-related anti-social behaviour and noise complaints
The closure Order which was issued on September 15 by Derby Magistrates Court follows reports to police from the local community about drug-related anti-social behaviour at all hours, drug dealing, noise nuisance and anti-social use of vehicles by visitors to the address which have been causing distress to those in the locality.
The full Closure Order which was granted under Section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Disorder Act 2014 prohibits anyone from remaining on or entering the address on Cromford Lane.
PC Simon Lomas of Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We believe the persistent anti-social behaviour from the residents and visitors of this address has had a detrimental effect on the lives of all of those living around them.
“Over a prolonged period, there has been persistent reports and information relating to people visiting the address including drug use, drug dealing, anti-social behaviour through vehicle use and noise nuisance which will not be accepted.
“As a result of great work between police and the community who have come forward to reject this sort of behaviour, we have been able to secure a full closure order which we hope will significantly reduce the impact on other residents, giving them the confidence to live safely and securely in their homes and when out in the street.
“The neighbourhood team in Buxton feel this Closure Order sends a clear message that drug-related anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in Fairfield, Buxton and the wider High Peak”.
Police announced tehre will be further work going forward in conjunction with partner agencies to Prevent and Protect against similar issues in the area which we believe will dramatically improve the quality of life for people living in Buxton and the wider High Peak. The neighbourhood team wiill also continue preventative work and regular ASB patrols.
Police have urged anyone who believe that a house is subject to Drug Dealing or Anti-Social Behaviour to always pass the information to the police and not to confront or approach suspected drug dealers.