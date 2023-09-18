Clay Cross shop shut down after over 1,000 illegal cigarettes and almost kilogram of tobacco seized
The shop has been closed pending further investigation after illegal cigarettes and non-compliant vapes were seized.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Sep 2023, 13:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 13:34 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Clay Cross SNT worked alongside partners from Trading Standards to carry out checks on a shop in Clay Cross on Friday, September 15.
In total, 1020 illegal cigarettes, 800g of illegal tobacco and 116 non-compliant vapes were seized by officers.
The shop has been closed pending further investigation.