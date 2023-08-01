News you can trust since 1855
Children threatened with knife in Derbyshire town centre

A teenager who threatened kids with a knife has been ‘dealt with’ by police.
By Oliver McManus
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read

The 13-year-old boy had reportedly been threatening children on Swadlincote High Street.

Police were called but, before they arrived, the teen attempted to discard the knife by hiding it under a brick. Officers were able to recover it and identify the 13-year-old, and ‘deal with’ the individual.

It came after officers from Swadlincote safer neighbourhood team were called to reports of a man with a machete acting aggressively in the village of Church Gresley.

A 19-year-old was arrested and the machete recovered. He has subsequently been charged and remanded in custody ahead of an appearance before Magistrates’ court.

A spokesperson for Swadlincote SNT said: “Parents, you need to know what your children are up to and carrying. You don’t play games with knives, and we will continue to take positive action.”