Children driving Volkswagen car arrested after police chase in Derbyshire – as weapon seized
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident happened on Friday, October 4 in Ripley, when officers saw a Volkswagen that had reportedly been driven by a child. The vehicle failed to stop for officers resulting in a pursuit.
Officers were on hand and waiting down the road with a stinger which successfully deflated all four tyres causing the the occupants to run from the vehicle into nearby woodland.
The 15-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger were arrested after a short foot chase, inside the vehicle a bladed article was recovered.
The two children have since been bailed pending further enquiries and the vehicle was seized.