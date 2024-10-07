Children driving Volkswagen car arrested after police chase in Derbyshire – as weapon seized

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 7th Oct 2024, 15:23 BST
Two children, who were seen driving a car have been arrested following a pursuit.

The incident happened on Friday, October 4 in Ripley, when officers saw a Volkswagen that had reportedly been driven by a child. The vehicle failed to stop for officers resulting in a pursuit.

Officers were on hand and waiting down the road with a stinger which successfully deflated all four tyres causing the the occupants to run from the vehicle into nearby woodland.

The 15-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger were arrested after a short foot chase, inside the vehicle a bladed article was recovered.

The two children have since been bailed pending further enquiries and the vehicle was seized.

