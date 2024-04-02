'Child was upset' - Hyundai driver issued with a ticket after toddler not in child seat in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident happened during the Easter weekend in Derby when bikers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spotted a car driving with a toddler being held by a rear seat passenger.

When officers stopped the red Hyundai, the passenger was still holding the child. After officers asked why the toddler was out of the child seat, they heard it was because ‘the child was upset’.