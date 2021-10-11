Chesterfield's most crime-ridden streets - all offences reported June to August

Streets with the most crimes reported: June to August
Offences reported range from theft and burglary to antisocial behaviour, sexual offences and violence.
The figures were taken from Derbyshire Police’s crime map for Chesterfield and are the most up-to-date statistics the force holds.
Occupation Road - 46 crimes.
Including antisocial behaviour, public order and violence and sexual offences.
Bamford Street - 16 crimes. Including antisocial behaviour, drugs, criminal damage and arson. Carpenter Avenue - 15 crimes.
Including violence and sexual offences, criminal damage and arson and antisocial behaviour. Charlesworth Street - 16 crimes.
including drugs, possession of weapons, theft, violence and sexual offences, antisocial behaviour and public order. Winster Road - 21 crimes.
Including antisocial behaviour, violence and sexual offences. Heath Road - 16 crimes.
Including antisocial behaviour, criminal damage and arson, burglary, violence and sexual offences and public order. Mayfield Drive - 23 crimes.
Including antisocial behaviour, criminal damage and arson, public order and violence and sexual offences. Byron Grove - 15 crimes.
Including public order, violence and sexual offences and antisocial behaviour. North Side - 11 crimes. Violence and sexual offences, public order, antisocial behaviour, criminal damage and arson. Meakin Street - 13 crimes.
Including public order, antisocial behaviour and violence and sexual offences Nine crimes - antisocial behaviour Rufford Close - 25 crimes.
Including antisocial behaviour, theft, violence and sexual offences, public order, criminal damage and arson.