Here are Chesterfield’s worst areas in terms of crime – including all types of offending for the year from July 2022 up until June 2023.

The worst-affected area had 2,569 crimes reported during the last year, while the top four most-reported offences were violence and sexual offences, antisocial behaviour, criminal damage and arson and public order.

Derbyshire Constabulary provides the data via the police.uk website.

Here we list the areas with the most reported crimes in 12 months – along with the number of incidents reported in each policing area

1 . Chesterfield's most crime-ridden areas during the last year Including all types of offending Photo: Pixabay/Abobe Images/National World Photo Sales

2 . Dunston, Moor and St Helen's 2,569 reports Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Hasland and St Leonard's 1,706 reports Photo: Google Photo Sales