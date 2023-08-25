News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield's most crime-ridden areas during the last year

Here are Chesterfield’s worst areas in terms of crime – including all types of offending for the year from July 2022 up until June 2023.
By Ben McVay
Published 25th Aug 2023, 16:07 BST

The worst-affected area had 2,569 crimes reported during the last year, while the top four most-reported offences were violence and sexual offences, antisocial behaviour, criminal damage and arson and public order.

Derbyshire Constabulary provides the data via the police.uk website.

Here we list the areas with the most reported crimes in 12 months – along with the number of incidents reported in each policing area

Including all types of offending

2,569 reports

2. Dunston, Moor and St Helen's

2,569 reports

1,706 reports

3. Hasland and St Leonard's

1,706 reports

1,456 reports

4. Holmebrook and Rother

1,456 reports

