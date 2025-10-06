Chesterfield’s historic Crooked Spire targeted by criminals again – with lead stripped from roof of listed building

The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are investigating a second incident at the Crooked Spire in Chesterfield – with the Grade I listed building being targeted by thieves again between the evening of Friday, September 26 and the morning of Sunday, September 28.

Criminals have stripped lead from the roof of the church, and this follows the theft of several lead down pipes by offenders back in August.

A team spokesperson said: “The iconic Crooked Spire (Parish of St Mary and All Saints) has been targeted by thieves again – this time stealing lead from the roof.

“This will have a significant impact on the church by destroying part of its unique history. It will also cost thousands to replace, which diverts funds away from the community.

“Enquiries are still ongoing. If anyone has any information about this theft, please come forward. Every detail, no matter how small, could help bring those responsible to justice. Help us help protect our beloved landmark from these selfish acts of criminality.”

You can report any information to Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25000583551:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

1 . Crooked Spire The Crooked Spire has been targeted by criminals once again. Photo: JPIMedia