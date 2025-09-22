Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire targeted by criminals in ‘attack on our heritage’ – causing thousands of pounds worth of damage
The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are investigating an incident that took place at the Crooked Spire in Chesterfield – between 4.00pm on Friday, August 29 and 8.00am on Saturday, August 30.
A team spokesperson said: “The Crooked Spire (Parish Church of St Mary and All Saints), one of Derbyshire’s most historic churches, has been targeted by thieves – who have stolen four lead downpipes from the north side of the building.
“This isn't just a simple theft, it's an attack on our shared heritage. The pipes formed part of the church's unique and historic character, and their loss leaves a significant mark on Chesterfield’s history.
“The replacement costs will be substantial, likely thousands of pounds, all for a material that will only fetch a minimal amount for the thieves at a scrapyard.
“This selfish act diverts funds that are desperately needed for the church's preservation and community work.”
“Every detail, no matter how small, could help bring those responsible to justice. Let's work together to protect Derbyshire’s history and ensure our cherished landmarks remain safe for future generations.”
If you have any information about this theft, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25000511385:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.