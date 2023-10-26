News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield woman put teenage boy in headlock in Queen's Park during two-year rampage

A Chesterfield woman put a teenage boy in a headlock in Queen’s Park during a series of assaults lasting over two years and involving various victims.
By Ben McVay
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 12:51 BST
Stacey O’Toole, 38, approached the youngster who was part of a group playing football at the park on August 1, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

A prosecutor said the defendant had asked if she could join the group before attacking the young victim and tripping him up.

The incident followed a string of incidents going back to August 2021.

O’Toole appeared at Chesterfield Magistrates CourtO’Toole appeared at Chesterfield Magistrates Court
O’Toole appeared at Chesterfield Magistrates Court

On August 4 two years ago a care worker reported that an “unknown female” (O’Toole) had approached a vulnerable adult in a Derby park and the pair had walked off together.

When approached by officers the defendant swore and “kicked out” at them.

In January this year, after being taken into custody following a report of a domestic incident, “intoxicated” O’Toole had to be placed in a spit hood while she “headbutted” an officer and dug nails into the arm of another.

During a dispute with her neighbour in April and May this year O’Toole was heard “banging on his door” while “swearing and shouting abuse”.

The complainant also reported that she left a “puddle of urine” on his doorstep.

Finally, on September 4, O’Toole assaulted another female in Chesterfield’s Market Place and was later found in possession of a kitchen knife by arresting officers.

O’Toole, of Birchen Close, Brockwell, admitted six counts of assaulting emergency workers, two counts of assault by beating, two counts of threatening behaviour and possession of a knife in a public place.

Her case was sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence on November 15.