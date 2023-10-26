A Chesterfield woman put a teenage boy in a headlock in Queen’s Park during a series of assaults lasting over two years and involving various victims.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stacey O’Toole, 38, approached the youngster who was part of a group playing football at the park on August 1, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

A prosecutor said the defendant had asked if she could join the group before attacking the young victim and tripping him up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident followed a string of incidents going back to August 2021.

O’Toole appeared at Chesterfield Magistrates Court

On August 4 two years ago a care worker reported that an “unknown female” (O’Toole) had approached a vulnerable adult in a Derby park and the pair had walked off together.

When approached by officers the defendant swore and “kicked out” at them.

In January this year, after being taken into custody following a report of a domestic incident, “intoxicated” O’Toole had to be placed in a spit hood while she “headbutted” an officer and dug nails into the arm of another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a dispute with her neighbour in April and May this year O’Toole was heard “banging on his door” while “swearing and shouting abuse”.

The complainant also reported that she left a “puddle of urine” on his doorstep.

Finally, on September 4, O’Toole assaulted another female in Chesterfield’s Market Place and was later found in possession of a kitchen knife by arresting officers.

O’Toole, of Birchen Close, Brockwell, admitted six counts of assaulting emergency workers, two counts of assault by beating, two counts of threatening behaviour and possession of a knife in a public place.