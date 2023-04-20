News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
7 minutes ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
41 minutes ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
46 minutes ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
2 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
2 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Chesterfield vehicle found to 44% over weight limit seized by police

Police in Chesterfield stopped a vehicle which was found to be 44% over its weight limited and with the load not properly secured.

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 20th Apr 2023, 08:29 BST- 1 min read

Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit also found that the driver of the vehicle had no valid insurance cover and that the truck itself did not have a current MOT certificate.

Roads Policing Unit officers confirmed that the vehicle has been seized and the driver has been reported to the courts for the various driving offences and traffic violations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
THe vehicle was found to be 44% over its legal weight limit.THe vehicle was found to be 44% over its legal weight limit.
THe vehicle was found to be 44% over its legal weight limit.