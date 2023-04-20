Chesterfield vehicle found to 44% over weight limit seized by police
Police in Chesterfield stopped a vehicle which was found to be 44% over its weight limited and with the load not properly secured.
Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit also found that the driver of the vehicle had no valid insurance cover and that the truck itself did not have a current MOT certificate.
Roads Policing Unit officers confirmed that the vehicle has been seized and the driver has been reported to the courts for the various driving offences and traffic violations.