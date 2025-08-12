Chesterfield town centre dispersal order follows surge in anti-social behavior

Derbyshire Police have placed a dispersal order across Chesterfield town centre, following a spate of complaints about anti-social behaviour in the area.

The Section 34 notice, which lasts for 48 hours, began at 7.55pm last night and will last until the same time on Wednesday 13 August.

Police say the order has been introduced following an increase in calls about anti-social behaviour in the town centre area.

It will allow officers to disperse people from the designated part of the town centre covered by the order and, if they are involved in instances of anti-social behaviour, take anyone aged under 16 back to their home address.

Anyone who refuses to leave the area is committing an offence which, if convicted, can lead to a fine of up to £2,500 and/or three months in prison.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We always give careful consideration when deciding to introduce dispersal orders and are careful to make sure that they are implemented only when absolutely necessary.

“But this measure will ensure that anti-social behaviour issues in and around the town centre will be dealt with robustly.”

Anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour, or any other crime, can report this to the force using one of the methods below:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.