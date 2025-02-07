Chesterfield town centre attack left victim in hospital – with police urging public to help them trace man in connection with the incident
The victim was attacked by another man at the Beach Bar in Stephenson Place, Chesterfield – between 11.30pm and midnight on Saturday, January 18.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Witnesses said a man punched the victim once in the face and then ran from the scene. The victim suffered facial injuries that required hospital treatment.
“Since the incident, officers have been following several lines of investigation and have now released CCTV of a man we would like to speak to in relation to the incident.”
If you can identify the man in the image, or have any further information regarding the assault, contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 25*37781:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.