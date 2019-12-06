Chesterfield thug spat at police officer after slashing tyre

A Chesterfield man spat on a police officer after he was arrested for slashing a tyre in a targeted attack.

Harley Saches Callam Holland, 29, of Green Street, Old Whittington, was arrested for the offence in the early hours of Thursday, November 28, Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court was told on Wednesday, December 4.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court where Harley Holland appeared

Robert Carr, prosecuting, said police were called after a woman spotted Holland walking around her van following an earlier altercation with associates of him. And Holland was arrested shortly afterwards in the Old Whittington area.

Mr Carr said: “As he was driven to the police station, Mr Holland’s behaviour became quite erratic and he made a comment that ‘he was going to have some fun’ when he got to the custody suite.

“When he arrived at the detention centre he wanted his handcuffs removed and then threatened the custody sergeant. He told the police constable he was going to spit on him, and he would smash his face in even with the cuffs on.

“The PC shouted at him to shut up, and the defendant started towards him in a way that the officer found threatening and he pushed him back against the wall.”

CCTV footage of the incident played to the court showed Holland spit on the PC’s neck, who then retaliated by punching Holland twice to the face, and taking him to the floor with the help of other officers.

Defending, Ben Strelley, said: “The officer took the decision to grab him by the throat and push him against the wall. We can then see a clenched fist from the officer. It’s not the case that Mr Holland just decided to spit at him.”

He added that Holland had got involved with the initial incident because he thought that the woman had been involved in an earlier incident where his former partner’s car had been damaged.

Holland admitted assaulting the police officer and causing criminal damage to the tune of £150.

He was given a 12-month community order to include 200 hours of unpaid work and 12 rehabilitation days. He was also ordered to pay £150 in compensation for the damaged tyre and £50 to the police officer.