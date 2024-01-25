Chesterfield thief who targeted TK Maxx and Tesco stores charged
A man has been charged following a spate of shop thefts in Chesterfield last week.
Charlie Pearse, 36, has been charged with four counts of alleged shop thefts in Chesterfield.
All offences were committed last week and included thefts from TK Maxx and Tesco stores in town. The total value of stolen goods has been calculated at nearly £400.
Derbyshire Police has confirmed that Pearse has now been remanded in custody and is awaiting a court hearing.