Chesterfield thief jailed after blood found on broken window after burglary

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Aug 2024, 15:43 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 15:44 BST
A man has been jailed after his blood was found on a broken window following a burglary at a Chesterfield jewellery store.

Craig Brewer used a beer barrel to smash the front window of the jewellery store in Low Pavement, on April 1 this year before leaving with more than half a dozen watches worth thousands of pounds.

In doing so, the 26-year-old left traces of his blood behind and was later identified after forensic tests revealed the blood belonged to him.

He was summonsed to appear at Chesterfield Magistrates Court on August 6, where he admitted the offence.

At the hearing, Brewer, of Malson Way, Newbold, also admitted to shoplifting a quantity of meat and a milkshake from Tesco Express in Middle Pavement, Chesterfield on May 21.

He was jailed for a total period of 19 weeks and ordered to pay compensation and costs exceeding £5,000.