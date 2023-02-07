Chesterfield teenager pleads guilty to causing death of ‘beautiful and kind-hearted’ Lucy Knowles in car crash
A teenager has pleaded guilty to causing the death of Lucy Knowles after a collision last year.
In a hearing at Derby Crown Court yesterday (Monday, February 6), William Eade of Enfield Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to causing the death of Lucy Knowles by careless or inconsiderate driving.
William Bennett, defending, asked for a pre-sentence report to be completed – stating that Eade is only 18-years-old and has no previous criminal record.
Judge David Fletcher CBE agreed to Mr Bennett's application and adjourned Eade’s sentencing until March 21.
Eade was granted unconditional bail and was also given an interim driving ban.
Lucy tragically passed away after the car she was travelling in collided with a tree off Harewood Road, Holymoorside on April 2 last year.
Her aunt Karie Bell-Wriggs described Lucy as a “beautiful, funny, vibrant and kind-hearted young woman.”
Her funeral earlier this year in Brimington was attended by a crowd of well-wishers too large to fit into the chapel – leaving many to pay their respects from outside.
Another of her aunts, Cheryl Barson, said that Lucy had “pushed life in every meaningful direction” and that she was “truly proud” of the “character she had built in such a short time”.
Lucy, who lived in Chesterfield with her family, worked as a pre-school assistant before her death, and was a former pupil at Outwood Academy Newbold. Steve Roberts, lead principal at the school, said that Lucy was a “hardworking and talented young woman, full of promise” – and added that she “always made a very positive impression with all staff and students she came into contact with.”