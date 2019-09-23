Chesterfield teacher had thousands of sickening child sex abuse images on computer

A former teacher from chesterfield who had thousands of sickening images of minors on his computer had also researched Madagascar child sex and holidays to the country.

Police seized the computer of David Wright earlier this year and found more than 8,000 indecent pictures of children between the ages of five and 12.

Derby Crown Court heard how he had also searched for child sex abuse images, child sex destinations, Madagascar and Cambodia child sex, Madagascar holidays and had logged on to the "dark web".

READ MORE: Welfare cheat illegally claimed over £6,000 in benefits while she was working

Judge Ebrahim Mooncey, who presided over the case, slammed the 61-year-old's actions and sent him to prison.

It was not detailed in court where Wright had been a teacher.

READ MORE: Derbyshire dad and daughter kept 24 starving dogs in filthy conditions in 'puppy farm'

Lucy Jones, prosecuting, told the court the defendant's address was searched on February 14 and a laptop was seized.

Ms Jones told the court that there were 3,864 images and 340 movies all within category A, the most serious category.

He also had 2,894 images and 177 movies in category B and 2,226 images and five movies within category C.

Ms Jones said: "There was a mixture of boys and girls. The officer investigating said the children in the videos were not in distress and that was a concern in itself.

"Officers also found his search history on his laptop including 'boy in drag', 'dominant schoolgirl' and "what is an indecent image'.

"There were further searches of child pornography, child sex destinations, Cambodia child sex, Madagascar child sex and he also looked at Madagascar holidays."

The court heard how he gave no comment during his police interview, but told officers he didn't have a passport and he wasn't going to leave the country.

Ms Jones also revealed that he had logged on to the dark web.

Chris Brewin, mitigating, told the court that Wright had no previous convictions.

He said: "He was a teacher for a number of years. He was doing personal tuition, but had to stop that so he has no income at the moment.

Chris Brewin, mitigating, told the court that Wright had no previous convictions.

He said: "He was a teacher for a number of years. He was doing personal tuition, but had to stop that so he has no income at the moment.

Wright, of Connelly Court, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to possession of indecent images from categories A, B and C.

Judge Mooncey handed him an immediate custodial sentence of nine months.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

In passing sentence, Judge Mooncey said: "You are a lonesome individual living in isolation with health issues.

"I am told that the images are of children only as young as five going up to 12. This case crosses the custodial threshold."