Derbyshire police have released CCTV images showing three people who they would like to speak to in connection with an incident which saw a takeaway window smashed in Chesterfield.

Police have released images of three people they would like to speak with in connection to the incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened around 3am on Sunday, June 15 in Holywell Street in Chesterfield when a fight reportedly broke out between two men.

During the fight one of the men is said to have pushed the other, causing him to hit the window of Pizza Royale takeaway restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The window cracked as a result causing several hundred pounds worth of damage.

Today (Wednesday, July 30), Derbyshire police have released CCTV images showing three people who may be able to help officers with their enquiries.

Anyone who can recognise the people pictures or has any information about the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire police on any of the methods below, quoting a reference number 25*346303:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.