Chesterfield takeaway window smashed – after man pushed into glass during late night fight in Chesterfield town centre

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 30th Jul 2025, 18:36 BST
Derbyshire police have released CCTV images showing three people who they would like to speak to in connection with an incident which saw a takeaway window smashed in Chesterfield.placeholder image
Derbyshire police have released CCTV images showing three people who they would like to speak to in connection with an incident which saw a takeaway window smashed in Chesterfield.
Police have released images of three people they would like to speak with in connection to the incident.

The incident happened around 3am on Sunday, June 15 in Holywell Street in Chesterfield when a fight reportedly broke out between two men.

During the fight one of the men is said to have pushed the other, causing him to hit the window of Pizza Royale takeaway restaurant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The window cracked as a result causing several hundred pounds worth of damage.

Today (Wednesday, July 30), Derbyshire police have released CCTV images showing three people who may be able to help officers with their enquiries.

Anyone who can recognise the people pictures or has any information about the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire police on any of the methods below, quoting a reference number 25*346303:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice