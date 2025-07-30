Chesterfield takeaway window smashed – after man pushed into glass during late night fight in Chesterfield town centre
The incident happened around 3am on Sunday, June 15 in Holywell Street in Chesterfield when a fight reportedly broke out between two men.
During the fight one of the men is said to have pushed the other, causing him to hit the window of Pizza Royale takeaway restaurant.
The window cracked as a result causing several hundred pounds worth of damage.
Today (Wednesday, July 30), Derbyshire police have released CCTV images showing three people who may be able to help officers with their enquiries.
Anyone who can recognise the people pictures or has any information about the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire police on any of the methods below, quoting a reference number 25*346303:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.