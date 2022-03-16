Chesterfield sixth formers take on ‘13 for 13’ challenge to raise money for their leavers prom

Whilst the country adhered to strict lockdown rules, students were left to silently conclude five years of secondary school education during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, having missed out on many key events such as examinations, celebrations to mark end of Key Stage 4.

Tupton Hall School Sixth Form students, Chloe Elliott and Mia Hudson are using the difficulties of the past few years to inspire them on their mission to achieve ’13 for 13’.

The pair each aim to walk 13,000 steps per day for 13 days in attempt to raise money for the Tupton Hall Sixth Form’s Year 13 prom, with others also participating by walking or running 13km or even swimming 1.3km.

Tupton Hall Sixth Formers Chloe Elliott and Mia Hudson and taking on a '13 for 13' challenge to raise money for their Year 13 prom

Chloe said: “We need to raise money for our Year 13 prom as we didn’t get one in Year 11. We want to make this one extra special, especially as it is at Chatsworth House! We hope to raise £1,000 to have things like a photographer, red carpet and table gifts for prom to make the evening unforgettable.”

The determined pupil also discussed the importance of celebrating young people’s achievements, stating: “I think it is important for young people to celebrate their achievements as we have endured so much disappointment over the past few years.

"Events like the prom and the work to make it amazing also offers us a sense of belonging in a time where young people can feel left behind.”

Mia added: “Once all the hard work is complete, it will be amazing to have a great night where we can all come together and celebrate our years at school, as we haven't previously had a real opportunity to. It will be a night to celebrate everyone's experiences and contributions, and hopefully we can make it so everyone will enjoy themselves!"

Tupton Hall Sixth Form’s Higher Education and Post-16 Guidance Officer said the fundraising event ‘inspired other students to support each other’.

They added: “Well done to Chloe and Mia and all other students who have participated!”