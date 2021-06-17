Chesterfield shopkeeper dropped his trousers and shouted obscenities about Boris Johnson at census collector

Marius Cucuteanu, 43, “dropped his trousers without warning” and shouted obscenities about Boris Johnson when the shocked worker appeared at his door on March 25.

Chesterfield Magistrates heard how as Cucuteanu’s crude display was ongoing the tenacious worker told him there was a £1,000 fine for refusing the census.

As the scared worker left the scene the deluded defendant filmed him and even followed him in his car - calling to police to report a “scammer”.

However the Romanian national’s solicitor Steve Brint told the court today that the worker’s visit “was a scam as far as he was concerned”.

Mr Brint described how, before the offence, town centre shopkeeper Cucuteanu had watched a “spoof YouTube video” about the census which influenced his behaviour on the day.

The solicitor said: “He genuinely believed this was a scam - the worker was unannounced and refused to remove his mask.”

Mr Brunt confirmed Cucuteanu followed his victim in his Mercedes car and filmed him - then spent “four minutes” on the phone to police reporting a “scam”.

Prosecutor Sarah Haslam described on the day of the offence how after the data collector announced he worked for the Office for National Statistics at the defendant’s doorstep Cucuteanu said “who the f*** is that? It’s a scam”.

Cucuteanu then exposed himself several times - baring his bottom at one point.

After marking the defendant as a “hard refuse” and leaving the property the worker was advised to leave the area “immediately” by a team leader.

In a victim personal statement he said: “I can’t believe the way he did this.”

Mr Brint, mitigating for his client, said Cucuteanu employed five full-time workers in a town centre shop and he would have to reapply for his visa in 2024.

Cucuteanu, of Marine Drive, admitted exposure.

He was given a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours unpaid work.

The 43-year-old was also made to pay £50 compensation, £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.