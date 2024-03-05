Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from Newbold SNT were out looking for Stephen Saville, 36, from the Chesterfield Area as he was outstanding for numerous shop thefts and recall to prison.

After a very short pursuit on a push bike on Landsdowne Avenue, his crime spree came to an end earlier this morning, with what officers described as ‘an excellent rugby tackle onto a nice soft grass verge.’