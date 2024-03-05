Chesterfield shop thief set to be recalled to prison after arrest
A man wanted for several thefts has been stopped by officers and will appear in court today.
Officers from Newbold SNT were out looking for Stephen Saville, 36, from the Chesterfield Area as he was outstanding for numerous shop thefts and recall to prison.
After a very short pursuit on a push bike on Landsdowne Avenue, his crime spree came to an end earlier this morning, with what officers described as ‘an excellent rugby tackle onto a nice soft grass verge.’
Saville has been charged and remanded with nine thefts and a recall to prison and is set to appear in court today (March 5).