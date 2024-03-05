Chesterfield shop thief set to be recalled to prison after arrest

A man wanted for several thefts has been stopped by officers and will appear in court today.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 5th Mar 2024, 10:49 GMT
Officers from Newbold SNT were out looking for Stephen Saville, 36, from the Chesterfield Area as he was outstanding for numerous shop thefts and recall to prison.

After a very short pursuit on a push bike on Landsdowne Avenue, his crime spree came to an end earlier this morning, with what officers described as ‘an excellent rugby tackle onto a nice soft grass verge.’

Saville has been charged and remanded with nine thefts and a recall to prison and is set to appear in court today (March 5).