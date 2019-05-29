Chesterfield's Wayne Hardy charged with two counts of fraud

A Chesterfield man is due to stand trial charged with two counts of fraud.

Wayne Hardy, of Orchard Close, Barlborough, appeared before Chesterfield magistrates' court last week.

The court heard the 39-year-old is accused of two counts of committing fraud between February 17 and April 11 this year by pretending to be the landlord of a property at Orchard Close, Barlborough, with the intention of causing loss to two men, or exposing them to a risk of loss.

Magistrates told Mr Hardy to attend Derby Crown Court on June 19 for a trial.

Mr Hardy was released on bail with a condition that he does not access the internet.