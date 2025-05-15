Chesterfield Royal Hospital issues warning amid reports of man attempting to take money from visitors

Chesterfield Royal Hospital has warned visitors after reports of a man attempting to take money from drivers arriving at the site.

The Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has issued a statement today (Thursday, May 15), after reports that visitors to the hospital were targeted by a potential parking scam.

A hospital spokesperson said: “This afternoon, several of our visitors to site have been approached by a gentleman who has asked that they for parking via his hand held card machine.

“Please note if you are on site that the only way to pay for parking is via the payment machines situated outside the main entrance, in Car Park 6 and Car Park 7. Alternatively, you can pay by the barrier on exit.

“If you see anything suspicious then please contact our security team. Thank you.”