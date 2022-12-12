Chesterfield residents warned to protect their belongings after recent rise in shed and allotment thefts

Since October, the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team have received several reports of thefts from sheds and allotments in the town – where multiple tools have been stolen.

Officers are investigating an incident on Station Lane, Old Whittington between 5.00pm on Sunday, December 4 and 8.00am on Monday, December 5. A series of sheds were broken into on the street and power tools were taken.

Another series of thefts occurred on Stand Road, Newbold between 4.00pm on Wednesday, November 30 and 7.00am on Thursday, December 1. A number of power tools were stolen from several sheds in the area.

The police have reported a spike in the number of thefts from sheds and allotments in the town.

A similar incident took place on Hady Hill, Chesterfield between 9.00pm on Wednesday, November 30 and 6.00am on Thursday, December 1. Offenders accessed numerous sheds and stole a cheque book from one.

The SNT has urged those who own sheds or allotments to review their security, and released the following crime prevention advice:

If you do leave items of high value in your shed, engrave or mark these items with your house number and postcode.

Secure the items to the floor or leave in secured storage.

Fit a good quality, substantial lock to the door.

Secure hinges with coach bolts and security screws.

If you can, invest in a shed alarm.

Screw windows shut, fit window locks and protective grills. Use curtains or netting to hide anything in view.

Install low energy security lighting with motion sensors, if possible.

If you have any information on the above incidents, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting incident number 22*710705 (Old Whittington), 22*703415 (Newbold) or 22*704569 (Hady).

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101