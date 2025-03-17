Chesterfield residents warned after rise in scam calls across the area – with criminals posing as police officers

Derbyshire Police have issued a warning to Chesterfield residents – with people in the town being targeted by scam calls.

Derbyshire Police have seen a rise in scam calls from fake police officers asking people to give money to couriers for a hoax investigation – with Chesterfield residents being targeted.

A force spokesperson said: “Remember, the police will never contact you to request banking information or ask for funds to help an investigation. If you receive a call like this – hang up and contact us to report it as soon as possible.

“The cold calls will give a fake name – potentially DC Roberts or DCI Harrison – and they may claim to be from Hammersmith Police.

Scam callers pretending to be police officers have contacted residents across Derbyshire.

“Another warning sign is that this fake officer says not to share any details of the call with anyone as it risks jeopardising the police investigation – this is to put you under pressure and stop you asking for help.

“Sometimes the caller will ask you to call 999 to 'verify' their claims, but instead remains on the line to complete the scam. Please tell your friends and relatives about this scam and encourage them to 'stop, think, tell' whenever they aren't sure.”

You can report any potential scam calls to Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101 (if you wish to call the police to make a report, wait five minutes after ending the scam call and make sure you hear a dial tone before calling 101).

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.