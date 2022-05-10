Chesterfield residents raise concerns after park violence

Derbyshire police say the incident took place between 7pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday, May 3, in the area around the main bandstand.

A group of teenage boys are alleged to have thrown items at the man, shouted abuse, spat at him and punched him.

Park users say they ‘are not surprised’ and have witnessed anti-social behaviour at Queen’s Park over recent weeks.

Chesterfield residents have raised concerns about anti-social behaviour in Queen’s Park after reports a man was attacked by a teenage gang.

Commenting on our Facebook page, Becky Oldfield said she saw a group of teenagers ‘chucking big stones at each other’ near the 3G pitches.

"They didn’t care that there were young children and people walking nearby,” she said.

Michelle Davies posted that similar incidents were ‘happening too often at this park’.

And Adele Burton said: “It's a shame as it's a nice park and people should be able to go without fear of something happening to them. Since we're out of lockdowns the behaviour seems to have got worse for some.”

"The week before there was an ambulance attending to a young girl passed out on the floor, again surrounded by a massive group of teenagers.”

Lee Roberts posted that park keepers and security teams should be given ‘powers to make a difference’.

Susan Kah added: “I'm not surprised. They think they own the park, smoking and drinking.”

A Derbyshire police spokesperson urged anyone with information about the assault to get in touch with officers.

She said: “The man has suffered cuts and bruising to his eye and face.

“It is believed the boys were around 16 years old or older and were wearing tracksuits.

“Were you in the Queen’s Park area around that time? Do you have any information which could help?

“If you can help please contact us on the non-emergency details below, quoting reference 22000252404.”

