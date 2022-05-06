Chesterfield pub-goers chased and “detained” metal bar-brandishing man

Phillip Sargeson, 38, brandished the weapon at Hasland’s Devonshire Arms on March 19, before running off across a garage forecourt into a shop.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop told Chesterfield Magistrates Court: “He was followed by occupants of the pub and detained at the store until police arrived.”

The court heard Sargeson’s behaviour had a “massive impact” on those who witnessed it.

The court heard onlookers "cowered" as Sargeson brandished the weapon

District Judge Andrew Davison said: “They were frightened, they were cowering, he kept going back.”

Sargeson, of Wordsworth Road, Newbold, admitted threatening behaviour.

The judge, adjourning the defendant’s sentence pending a probation report, added: “I need a report - there may be underlying issues.

“Whether it’s mental health or drink or drugs or all three.”

He was bailed unconditionally until May 26 - when he will be sentenced at Chesterfield Magistrates Court.