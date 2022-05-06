Chesterfield pub-goers chased and “detained” metal bar-brandishing man

Drinkers at a Chesterfield pub chased and “detained” a man who appeared at the boozer “waving” a metal bar around as onlookers “cowered”, a court heard.

By Ben McVay
Friday, 6th May 2022, 4:13 pm

Phillip Sargeson, 38, brandished the weapon at Hasland’s Devonshire Arms on March 19, before running off across a garage forecourt into a shop.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop told Chesterfield Magistrates Court: “He was followed by occupants of the pub and detained at the store until police arrived.”

The court heard Sargeson’s behaviour had a “massive impact” on those who witnessed it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The court heard onlookers "cowered" as Sargeson brandished the weapon

District Judge Andrew Davison said: “They were frightened, they were cowering, he kept going back.”

Read More

Read More
Derbyshire man asleep in car with “engine running” after seven pints of Carling

Sargeson, of Wordsworth Road, Newbold, admitted threatening behaviour.

The judge, adjourning the defendant’s sentence pending a probation report, added: “I need a report - there may be underlying issues.

“Whether it’s mental health or drink or drugs or all three.”

He was bailed unconditionally until May 26 - when he will be sentenced at Chesterfield Magistrates Court.

A message from Phil Bramley, Derbyshire Times Editor: Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe