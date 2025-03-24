Chesterfield property partially closed by police – amid reports of anti-social behaviour and criminal activity
A property in Chesterfield is partially closed after reports of anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.
Last week officers from Chesterfield safer neighbourhood team worked in partnership with housing officers from Chesterfield Borough Council to serve a three month partial closure order at Riddings Court in Hasland.
This order has been served after a number of reports of anti-social behaviour at the address and criminal activity.
A spokesperson for Hasland, Holmebrook and Walton Police SNT said: “Police officers and housing officers continue to monitor the address and will take positive action.”