Chesterfield property partially closed by police – amid reports of anti-social behaviour and criminal activity

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 24th Mar 2025, 12:42 BST
A property in Chesterfield is partially closed after reports of anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.

Last week officers from Chesterfield safer neighbourhood team worked in partnership with housing officers from Chesterfield Borough Council to serve a three month partial closure order at Riddings Court in Hasland.

This order has been served after a number of reports of anti-social behaviour at the address and criminal activity.

A spokesperson for Hasland, Holmebrook and Walton Police SNT said: “Police officers and housing officers continue to monitor the address and will take positive action.”

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice