Chesterfield parent spotted using e-scooter to pick up small child from school – with vehicle seized and crushed by police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A parent in Chesterfield who used an e-scooter to collect their small child from school has seen their vehicle seized by police – with the scooter set to be destroyed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team spotted a parent and small child on an e-scooter on Friday, February 14.

A team spokesperson said: “Vehicle seized in Chesterfield after seeing the rider doing the school run.

“This is not the correct way to transport your small child home from school. These scooters are not designed for two people. They are illegal and will be seized and crushed.”