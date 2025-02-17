Chesterfield parent spotted using e-scooter to pick up small child from school – with vehicle seized and crushed by police
A parent in Chesterfield who used an e-scooter to collect their small child from school has seen their vehicle seized by police – with the scooter set to be destroyed.
Officers from the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team spotted a parent and small child on an e-scooter on Friday, February 14.
A team spokesperson said: “Vehicle seized in Chesterfield after seeing the rider doing the school run.
“This is not the correct way to transport your small child home from school. These scooters are not designed for two people. They are illegal and will be seized and crushed.”