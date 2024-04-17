Chesterfield paedophile jailed for 11 years for offences against children
A Chesterfield paedophile has been jailed for 11 years for a number of offences against children.
Martin Bacon was also handed a life-long sexual harm prevention order when he appeared at Derby Crown Court.
The defendant, formerly of North Street, Holmgate, was convicted of a number of offences relating to a young girl and a young boy.
Derbyshire Times requested a custody image of Bacon, however Derbyshire Constabulary have none on file.