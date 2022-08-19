News you can trust since 1855
Figures reveal how many sex and violent crimes reported in each part of the town

Chesterfield neighbourhoods with most violence and sexual offences

Pictured here are the Chesterfield neighbourhoods with the most reports for violence and sexual offences, accordig to the latest figures.

By Ben McVay
Friday, 19th August 2022, 3:13 pm
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 4:29 pm

The latest figures from Derbyshire Constabulary, which cover the month of June, show in one area there were 63 reports of violent or sex crimes.

Statistics are given for policing areas of the town – which can often encompass more than one area such as Dunston and Whittington Moor.

1. Whittington and Barrow Hill

25 reports

2. Staveley

11 reports

3. Bolsover and Shuttlewood

49 reports

4. Hollingwood, Inkersall and Duckmanton

21 reports

