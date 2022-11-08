Shannon Marsden, 22, baby Finely Boden’s mother, made the comment while “shouting and swearing” at the worker during a phone call in February last year – three months after the toddler’s death.

Describing the call, the social worker told Derby Crown Court today (Tuesday): “She was distressed and shouting, talking at great speed and swearing at me.”

The worker described how Marsden then said (Finley’s) dad had “killed” him “and his mum didn't see it coming”, adding he was “beaten to death”.

Shannon Marsden and Stephen Boden - on trial at Derby Crown Court - both deny murder, cruelty to a person under 16 and causing or allowing the death of a child

Marsden and Finley’s father Stephen Boden, 29, were under investigation by police at the time – having been bailed following Finley’s death on Christmas Day 2020.

The couple both deny murder, cruelty to a person under 16 and causing or allowing the death of a child.

Opening their trial Mary Prior KC, prosecuting, told a jury: “Finley was born on February 15 2020 and died in the early hours of Christmas Day, 2020. He lived for 315 days.”

Ms Prior described how Finley, removed from their care at birth, was “fit and well, safe and happy” until he was returned to Boden and Marsden on November 17, 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard today that during a phone call on February 11, 2021, Marsden spoke to a social worker who had been involved with Finley’s case.

Marsden told the worker Boden had been “in contact with other women”, that he was going to leave and that “when (Marsden) got pregnant with Finley it was unexpected and told her to do what she likes”.

The worker added: “She told me he killed his own son.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsden also told the worker that Boden had told police during a police interview “I might have done it, I can’t remember and got angry”.

Giving evidence today the social worker described her involvement with the defendant’s case before and after Finley’s death.

Finley had been removed from the defendants’ care just days after his birth due to concerns over damage and poor conditions at their Old Whittington home and their cannabis use.

The court heard how when Finley was returned to the couple they were told he must be registered with the local GP surgery. However, this was never done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four days after Finley’s death Marsden told the same social worker the couple's dog “didn’t leave Finley’s side” when he was “poorly” on Christmas Eve.

Speaking about the dog, Boden had added: “We should have known something was wrong.”

The couple told the worker Finley’s body had “always” made a “clicking” sound, however they had been told this could be attributed to growing.

Defendants described the clicking sound as “more around his ribs” when Finley was “coughing and wheezing”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On another home visit earlier in the year in January 2020 the worker described how social care were not permitted to see the bedroom the couple shared as Marsden was ill in bed.

When asked if she could be moved to another room to enable an inspection Boden “refused”.