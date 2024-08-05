Chesterfield MP, councillors and groups stand against racism - as premises housing refugees attacked

Protesters attempt to enter the Holiday Inn Express Hotel which is housing asylum seekers in Rotherham, as widespread violence from Far-right agitators took place across the country. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Chesterfield’s MP, council leaders and a number of local organisations have come together after a ‘racist’ incident in town.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As violent riots have taken place across the country over the last few days, an incident happened in Chesterfield on Friday (August 2).

A premises hosting asylum seekers was targeted in an attack described as ‘a drive-by shooting of a ball bearing aimed at a refugee having a quiet smoke’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been reported that the ball bearing missed the person and luckily no one was injured.

In response Chesterfield Stand up to Racism shared an open letter with the Derbyshire Times which has been signed by the leader of Chesterfield Borough Council Councillor Tricia Gilby, numerous local councillors representing the Green Party, Liberal Democrats and Labour as well as several local organisations –including ACCA African and Caribbean Community Association Chesterfield, local Muslim Association, Christians Together for Chesterfield and more.

The statement reads: “We, the undersigned, deplore the demonstrations, riots and violence of far-right groups against mosques, refugees and minority communities, in recent days. These actions, called by known fascists, like Tommy Robinson and others, are trying to capitalise on the tragic events in Southport.

"It is welcome that in many areas, people have come together to say: Stand together against the far-right, No to racism and fascism, Don’t let the racists divide us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In particular, we condemn a recent attack at our local premises for asylum seekers, where a ball-bearing was fired from a moving car, narrowly missing a refugee.

"Also, the residents report increased levels of racist abuse in recent days. We have a proud record of welcoming refugees in Chesterfield. Asylum seekers are amongst the most brutalised and at-risk people in the world.

“We stand with the Muslim community and other minorities in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire who are increasingly fearful in this climate of intimidation.

"We pledge to stand together against attempts by some politicians and media outlets to spread hatred and division. We believe anti-racists are the majority. As the people of Southport have shown, we can build unity against the current toxic political situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins called for unity against the outbusrt of violence, both nationally and locally.

Mr Perkins said: “I entirely condemn the criminal disorder and attacks on police, other people and properties that has taken place in recent days.

“The appalling and sickening murders in Southport were evil criminality in their own right which I am sure will rightly receive the strongest punishment.

“Those murders don’t in any way provide a justification for attacks on either the police or anyone else who had no connection with the Southport murders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have also spoken with police locally about an isolated incident on Friday night which is being investigated. Any protest that seeks to intimidate anyone- police, asylum seekers, faith groups or anyone else is not protest but criminal behaviour and I am glad that the Home Secretary has made it clear that courts and Police will ensure that anyone guilty of criminal behaviour will be prosecuted regardless of who they are. Those who invite violence must also be pursued.

“I urge everyone, including politicians of all parties to promote calm and seek to unite rather than divide at this perilous time.”

A Derbyshire Police spokesman added: “We are aware of an incident at a premises in the Chesterfield area on Friday evening. The investigation is in its early stages, a number of lines of enquiry are being followed, and an open mind is being kept as to the motive.”

Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Stand up to Racism have also set up an online petition where anyone can sign the statement. The petition currently has 510 signatures.